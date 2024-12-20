UK Touch Tech Manufacturer Needs To Sell Or Wind Down As Sales Have Stalled

December 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Unfortunate news out of the UK, with the northern England touch technology manufacturer Zytronic making it known that is looking at selling the company or even shutting down because of sluggish sales.

The listed company has issued a trading update outlining how sales in the last year fell from £8.6m to £7.2m, and that there are no real signs things are turning around.

A report on MSN UK says Zytronic has appointed restructuring specialists in the wake of a consultation about its future. It told investors on the London Stock Exchange that it will now seek a sale of the business, or a wind down of its assets leading to a solvent liquidation.

Zytronic has about 110 people making touchscreen tech for everything from EV charging stations to casino slot machines.

Too bad and rough timing, though it is likely most people at the company have been aware business was something less than booming.