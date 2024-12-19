Experiential In Airports Is Not Just About Big Dollar Creative: Exhibit B

December 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s the second post about very different approaches to experiential digital signage at a big airport that don’t have six-figure creative attached to the jobs – in this case, a big preview screen that lets people know their friends and family are about to squirt out of arrivals and join them.

Todd Alan Green, who runs the airports file for Atlanta LED display manufacturer Nanolumens, posted on Linkedin about a 30 foot wide by 10 foot high Nanolumens video wall at the super-busy Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

ATL uses this big Nanolumens display to help show people coming out of arrivals with a single camera as the content. Sounds kind of like a waste of money at first, but the excitement and experience that the loved one’s waiting on the other side is very engaging. You can feel the excitement of those waiting. It’s not just a display but a window to an experience.

I think this is very clever, and while yes this could be done using smaller and less costly flat panel displays, the life-sized live camera shot has a big impact. It is also entirely set and forget content – as long as the camera is working, the content is always changing and always interesting to the people watching.

I’m sure there are temptations to monetize this thing, and ATL certainly could using something like an overlay graphic or nesting the cam view in a layout that also has sponsor graphics. Think sports broadcasts. I would NOT cycle views with full-screen ads, which would just annoy people.