Wallace & Gromit Christmas Show Projection-Mapped On Battersea Chimneys In London

December 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The studio that produces the animated stop motion comedy film series Wallace & Gromit teamed up with arguably the most famous tenant of the renovated and revived Battersea Power Station in London for a holiday season projection mapping show that runs until New Year’s.

The Christmas tree projection on two of the building’s iconic chimneys – the ones facing the Thames – runs nightly for 5.5 hours, once the sun sets.

Apple has made Battersea its UK HQ since 2023, and the direct tie to the company with this promotion (there’s also a new Wallace & Gromit film out) is how this 6K projected video was put together using iPhone 16 Pro Max devices as the cameras. No details on the tech needed to project on something that large (the chimneys are 101 meters tall), but there would be stacks of projectors.

For non-UK residents perhaps a bit puzzled – Wallace & Gromit is a much-loved stop motion film series, with releases coming out for 35 years now, all featuring a slightly hapless inventor and his dog.

Hat tip AV Interactive for posting on this …