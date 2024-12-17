ISE Digital Signage Industry Mixer Registration Now Open

December 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here is the registration link for the industry mixer at ISE. Tickets are free and they tend to go very quickly. Plus attendance is capped because of the size of the venue.

The event is Feb. 3rd in Barcelona, at the same place as the last couple of years. It is again affiliated with the global Digital Signage Awards, but a reminder that the awards involve a dinner, and access to that is a different, paid ticket. The mixer doubles up as pre-gaming for the dinner, and if you have dinner tickets, you have access to the mixer. But mixer access alone is not awards dinner access. Everyone clear? 🙂

I suggest you register as soon as you read this.

Also, if you are with a sponsoring company, five tickets are held for each sponsor, so you may not need to register. But if you have, let’s say, 12 people going to ISE and all 12 want to hit this, seven will need to grab tickets on here.