STRATACACHE’S Chris Riegel Details Opportunities And Deadly Sins Of In-Store Retail Media

December 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

If your company is chasing the retail media networks dream in some fashion – as a vendor, operator or even a brand – this podcast is well worth a listen.

It is a nearly one-hour long interview with Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE, talking about the state of retail media networks, its scale and possibilities, and the seven main mistakes a lot of operators make when they decide to try using screens in stores to drive both sales and new revenue sources. He also gets into how programmatic DOOH is not a fit for retail media networks, and how intermediaries are taking big chunks of revenues as bookings pass through their platforms.

I mention this because I hear and read stuff from some industry companies who are chasing this line of business, and their pitch often sounds very elemental to me, as in: “We have software and hardware that can help make this happen.”

Riegel, on the other hand, is talking at a very high level about things like retail metrics and how retailers really operate. It’s a bit like the comparison of people playing checkers versus chess, with my point being if you want to get a good hearing from big retailers, this is the level of knowledge being conveyed by the largest pure-play company competing in the digital signage sector.

The podcast is called The FMCG Guys (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods).