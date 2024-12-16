Registration Starts Tomorrow For The ISE 2025 Digital Signage Mixer

December 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Tickets go up tomorrow at 10 AM Eastern, 4 PM Central Europe for the 2025 digital signage mixer at ISE in Barcelona. The time is my attempt to bridge a bunch of time zones, while also acknowledging this is more an EMEA event than one for North American industry people.

I will post the link live tomorrow at that specific time.

The mixer is set for the evening of Monday, February 3rd, the night before the trade hall opens. This networking event brings together the top people in the European and global digital signage ecosystem, offering a chance to establish new business ties and renew old industry friendships.The event will once again take place at Plaça de Dante, a park pavilion up on a hillside overlooking the city.

The formal address is:

Esdeveniments Esferic Barcelona

Plaça de Dante, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

GPS: 41.368806, 2.165012

Closest street address (across street) – Avinguda Miramar, 31, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

The event will run for two hours, once again immediately before the global Digital Signage Awards, an annual dinner event that will run on the upper-level of the same building. The two events are affiliated, but ticketed separately. The mixer will double as a pre-dinner cocktail party for those awards, but to go upstairs for that event, you’ll need to register with that paid event.

SIXTEEN:NINE networking mixers have been a central part of digital signage events for well more than a decade. These events routinely sell out, as the most important and influential people in the industry are drawn to fun, low-key events that genuinely allow for mixing and mingling.

We keep the sound down and offer up enough space for people to chat without yelling, and to wander away from the bustle to have deeper conversations. In the case of our beautiful Barcelona venue, we’ll have tables both inside and outside on a plaza. Barcelona evenings this time of year require a jacket or sweater, but are usually still very nice, especially for people from more northerly climes.

There are drinks and yummy served tapas. We start the event early enough that people can spend some time here, and still get on to the awards, business dinners, homework, or the next event on their busy social schedules.

Here’s a video shot at the 2023 event that captures the atmosphere and energy!

A reminder again that attendance is capped and we ALWAYS sell out, so click the registration button and ensure you can be part of the experience!

The annual mixer happens because of the terrific support of sponsors, who cover off the costs of the venue, drinks, food and all the other things needed and done to pull this off each year.

Our 10 Fantastic 2025 Sponsors …