Broadsign Staffers Ski All Weekend Raise $31K+ For Children’s Causes

December 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Big high fives to a bunch of people at Montreal’s Broadsign, who raised more than $31,000 this past weekend for children’s causes during what’s called the 24h Tremblant relay race, which ran Friday-Sunday at the Mont-Tremblant report area outside of Quebec’s largest city.

The annual fundraising event invites teams to relay for 24 hours by skiing, snowboarding, alpine touring, walking, or running – all to raise money for causes supporting children’s well-being.

Broadsign staffers did it last year, and for the 2024 edition, team Broadsign sponsored Henri, an 11-year-old boy who had an accident in 2021 that caused severe burns. Henri was treated at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, where he spent over three weeks and received multiple surgeries, including a skin graft. Following these treatments, his life changed, and he was forced to stop doing many of the activities he loved, like swimming, piano, and soccer. But after three years of medical follow-ups, Henri has gotten back to the activities he loves best.

The team raised $31,365, 31st out of 500 teams in fundraising and 27th overall in actual skiing.

All in, the 2024 event broke records, raising more than $7M for foundations benefiting children. The sponsors who supported the Broadsign team included signageOS, BrightSign LLC, DOmedia, Tactable, Native Touch, OneSchema and thorndyke.

Those with (probably) tender knees today are Bryan Mongeau, Ashley Lyons, John Dolan Jr, Cédric Roy (He/Him), Xavier MEDIONI, Connor Peltz, Frank Vallenga, and Andrew Doyle.

Well done!