Sony Again Making Sustainability Central To ISE Exhibit Hall Presence

December 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

In the wake of advancing the ISE plans of PPDS (Philips), I came across information about another big pro AV display vendor, Sony, is doing at the show in Barcelona in early February.

Sustainability and ESG policies are not much of a thing beyond the largest North American companies, but it is a big discussion point in Europe.

Says Sony: ESG is at the heart of Sony, and the Sony booth will once again be completely sustainable and will showcase its “Making it, Moving it, Using it and Re-using it”initiative alongside its most recent certificate updates and partnerships. To ensure a brighter future Sony will continue to drive its environmental initiatives by building products, solutions and services that are reliable and offer compelling total cost of ownership. The BZ-L Series BRAVIA Professional Displays are designed with a strong focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology. These displays utilise recycled materials, including SORPLAS and feature advanced components such as a powerful System on Chip (SoC) and an intuitive Eco dashboard, ensuring both efficiency and ease of use. Also, an ambient light sensor optimises power consumption, contributing to impressive low EPREL energy rankings across the lineup. ​

The company will be in Hall 3 along with most of the largest display and tech exhibitors.

Highlights from the Sony booth will include:

Retail store front to showcase the Deep Black Non-Glare lineup 98BZ53L and BZ40L series.

and BRAVIA Professional Displays integrate with more than 60 CMS worldwide – see the latest case studies on our CMS partnership wall.

– see the latest case studies on our CMS partnership wall. TEOS workplace management solution and partner integrations will be available for demonstration in the corporate area

and partner integrations will be available for demonstration in the corporate area The SRG-A12 / A40 PTZ cameras will demonstrate the AI Multi-person Framing technology in a classroom setting together with SRG-X40UH

PTZ cameras will demonstrate the AI Multi-person Framing technology in a classroom setting together with SRG-X40UH The newly launched 4K HDR BRAVIA Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100) and 9 (VPL-XW8100) that provide the ultimate cinematic experience in the home

and that provide the ultimate cinematic experience in the home Sony’s Crystal LED CH-series will be on display and interactive for visitors to experiment with different automotive design simulations

will be on display and interactive for visitors to experiment with different automotive design simulations A Virtual Production booth will house Sony’s Crystal LED VERONA display alongside its full Virtual Production portfolio, including the BVM-HX310 monitor

display alongside its full Virtual Production portfolio, including the monitor New for 2025 a dedicated content production section to showcase Sony’s live & content creation products and solutions, including the latest BRC-AM7 PTZ & PXW-Z200 Camera to easily capture content with AI, ​ as well as our XVS-G1 Switchers, Ci Media Cloud and more

“We’ve been focusing a lot on our long-term vision and purpose, particularly around our ESG initiatives, and are looking forward to showcasing our Making it, Moving it, Using it and Re-using it philosophy which sits under our wider Sony Road to Zero plan,” says Rik Willemse, Head of Sony Professional Displays & Solutions Europe. “There’s no better place to catch up with recent advancements and developments in AV than this industry-defining event.”

Sony will be exhibiting in Hall 3, booth 3E300 at FIRA Barcelona.