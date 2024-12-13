Europe’s Largest Indoor Billboard Now Just A Very Large Passenger Information Display

December 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The big LED ad display in London’s Euston Station – put in a year ago by DOOH media giant JCDecaux – is now a live travel information board, addressing concerns about the passenger experience being less important than ad revenue.

Europe’s largest indoor digital billboard was switched off in October, less than a year after being installed. The government-owned company that manages the UK’s train network and stations has ordered the big ad display shut off because of larger problems, like overcrowding, at London’s Euston Station.

Network Rail has introduced a five-point improvement plan for the central London rail hub, including switching off the15 meter wide by 4 meter tall LED ribbon billboard put in and sold by the French media company.

The rail operator had been criticized for swapping out platform and departures boards for the giant ad display, called Motion+. New passenger-focused information displays were put in, but they were smaller and were thought to lead to crowding in the central hall of an already swarmed rail station.

Network Rail started tests this week to display live travel information.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander: “I’m pleased to see Network Rail taking action and making progress on its five-point plan to alleviate some of the issues faced at Euston – particularly at this time of year, when the festive period brings an increase in passengers. We’ve been clear the station simply hasn’t been good enough for customers, and that’s why we recently tasked Network Rail with making immediate improvements to address crowding and give passengers the experience they deserve.”

“After listening to our passengers, we’re pleased to launch a trial to display travel information on Euston station’s large screen this week,” adds Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director. “Our five-point plan is all about making quick and effective improvements to make journeys smoother for everyone and we’re really pleased to be able to deliver this in time for the busy festive travel period.”

“While initial testing starts on Wednesday evening this week, we’re urging passengers to continue to use the screens in the middle of the concourse for accurate travel information. We’ll let passengers know when the large screen is fully up and running, which we expect to be from next week.”

The announcement does not get into what was done to compensate JCDecaux, which would have spent quite a few pounds sterling on that very large DOOH billboard. Now they can’t sell media time on it, which makes me speculate – only speculate – that Network Rail is likely leasing the time on the screen, kinda like block-booking a billboard. Or some sort of other arrangement would have been reached.

The announcement clearly says test and trial, so maybe nothing has been fully sorted out yet.