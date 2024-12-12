Italian Digital Artist Quayola Invited To Projection-Map Barcelona’s Casa Batlló Just Ahead Of ISE

December 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

While display tech tends to take center stage at Integrated Systems Europe, the big trade show’s organizers are again reminding attendees that creative makes or breaks visual projects – no matter how fine the pixel pitch or high the lumens count.

The Barcelona trade show’s creative keynote for the early February event is Davide Quagliola, who also goes by the handle Quayola. Which I assume is a play on Crayola. Okey-dokey.

The keynote presentation is Feb. 5th at 3:30, but his work will also be projection-mapped on the ornate facade of Casa Batlló – a landmark Barcelona building designed by the same architect behind the Sagrada Familia church, on Feb. 1-2, right before the show formally opens.

A separate piece will run on the near-transparent Muxwave screen behind the curtain wall glass at the main entry to the ISE venue, at 6:30 PM on trade hall opening day.

Warning: Art-speak ahead about the projection-mapping …

“In Arborescent, I aimed to identify, catalog, and digitally reconstruct a variety of tree species. I am interested in studying their growth systems and understanding how they respond to artificial stimuli,” Quayola explains. “Casa Batlló’s façade becomes the physical/digital space upon which simulations take root, as architectural elements become anchors for generating botanical geometries, lines, and points that determine the plants’ growth structure.”

The Casa Batlló has hosted projection mapping shows for the last couple of years. I didn’t see the one by Refik Anadol in 2023, but did make the small effort to see the Sofia Crespo piece earlier this year. That one didn’t work with all the crazy curves of the facade and just treated it as a portrait mode screen – which just hit me as stupid. Happily, that “show” was about a 90-second walk from my AirBnB, so it didn’t chew up time to go see what seemed like a half-hearted effort.

The best projection mapping works and plays with the contours of a structure, like this one:

The one looks like it will indeed work more with the surfaces, based on the concept image at the top of this post.

From the ISE announcement:

Quayola’s work is a testament to the transformative power of audiovisual (AV) technology in the creative arts. His keynote will explore the creative journey behind the Casa Batlló projection mapping, a project that seamlessly blends artistic vision with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience. The artist explains: “My keynote presentation at ISE 2025 will explain the inspirations and methods which shaped ‘Arborescent’. For me, the creation process is as significant as the final piece, often serving as a documentation of my journey. Discussing the crucial relationship between the physical and digital worlds in my art, I will share insights from my unique expeditions to capture natural phenomena, which inspire my digital creations. By showcasing examples of my work, both digital and physical, I aim to illustrate the seamless transition between these realms. Additionally, I will touch on my explorations in sculptures, robotics, and other artistic endeavours, emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing and expanding creative expression.”

The Casa Batlló project and his artwork at the Fira South Access Welcome Screen exemplifies how AV technology can be harnessed to push the boundaries of creative expression, offering audiences a unique and engaging visual journey. Quayola’s work has been performed and exhibited in many prestigious institutions worldwide including V&A Museum, London; Park Avenue Armory, New York; National Art Center, Tokyo; UCCA, Beijing; How Art Museum, Shanghai; SeMA, Seoul; Palais de Tokyo, Paris; Ars Electronica, Linz; Sonar Festival, Barcelona and Sundance Film Festival. In 2013, Quayola was awarded the Golden Nica at Ars Electronica.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, adds: “We are delighted and proud to be able to support Quayola, his art, and the technological approach he represents at the Casa Batlló event. His keynote will provide invaluable insights into the creative process behind his spectacular digital artworks. Both performances will showcase AV technology in all its beauty, helping to connect the city, its inhabitants, and visitors to the magic of our AV community. It will be stunning, and I look forward to seeing it.”

ISE 2025 takes place 4-7 February 2025, at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via and continues to be the premier event for professionals in the AV and systems integration industries, providing a platform for showcasing the latest innovations and trends. Quayola's participation with three elements underscores the event's commitment to exploring the intersection of technology and creativity, highlighting how advancements in AV technology can inspire and enhance artistic endeavours.