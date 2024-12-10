DSE Making Big Changes For 2025: New Format, Timing And Location

December 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Sitting at the airport, heading home from Vegas, and thinking the double Buffalo Trace on rocks nightcap at 1 am something was a flawed notion.

Wee bit foggy this morning.

DSE is on for its second exhibit hall day but I just did one day, as I have been away a few days. The big news out of the show is that it will be quite different in 2025 – different timing, different location, different format.

It will be in San Diego in October and run much more as an education and networking event, largely abandoning the trade show format. If you have been to an invidis Digital Signage Summit in Munich, the format will be familiar. It will be at a coastal resort, with the idea that most or all attendees will stay at that place and hang out for a couple of days. The target is 300 people but they can take 500 or so.

There will still be vendor stands, but turnkey ones that don’t require a bunch of planning and a lot of cost.

I think this is both wise and necessary. The industry has changed and DSE is no longer sustainable as a more traditional trade show. Pre-pandemic, DSE had 200+ exhibitors. This year it was about 50 and a bunch of those were tabletop stands, not booths.

But there were a LOT of people there Sunday for the excellent education sessions and Monday for the exhibit hall, because the industry wants and needs a focused event in North America. They want the educational components, and they want a gathering that allows people to efficiently see a lot of business partners and customers, and friends. One DSE beats the hell out of 5-10 flights to see people.

The community aspect doesn’t really have a business metric, but is super-important. The mixers were packed. I get to hang out with people I have known forever, but don’t see often because they live everywhere but where I live.

I have been to the last couple of invidis events in Munich and they are fantastic on a bunch of levels – especially for the ability to spend time with senior people. At big trade shows like ISE, senior people are run off their butts and tend to have minimal time to just kind of hang out. I have sat for an hour or more with CEOs in Munich because they have the time and everyone is staying in the same place.

This is how Questex is positioning a V2 DSE:

DSE is set to take place October 19-21, 2025, at the stunning Hilton San Diego Bayfront. DSE 2025 will explore the cutting edge of digital signage and connect the community shaping its future.

DSE 2025 will be an unparalleled experience, bringing together innovators, visionaries, and professionals from across the digital signage ecosystem. The new event format offers an intimate and immersive setting designed to foster meaningful connections, deliver cutting-edge education, curated 1:1 meetings, and showcase the latest advancements in digital signage technology.

Key Features of DSE 2025:

A True Community Gathering: Join the heart of the digital signage industry as professionals from around the globe convene to share knowledge and inspire innovation.

High-Caliber Speakers: Hear from industry thought leaders who are shaping the future of digital signage and its applications.

Comprehensive Education: Gain actionable insights through expertly curated sessions tailored to various roles and industries.

1:1 Meetings: Engage in personalized, impactful discussions with key stakeholders and potential partners.

Turnkey Exhibits: Experience a seamless showcase of innovative products and solutions from top exhibitors.

Unmatched Networking Opportunities: Build valuable relationships through structured networking events and informal interactions.

“The digital signage industry thrives on collaboration and innovation, and DSE has always been the place where ideas come to life,” said David Drain, DSE Director of Events. “With its dynamic programming and intimate setting, DSE 2025 will continue to drive meaningful conversations and partnerships.”