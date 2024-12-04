UK Grocer Nicely Fits Digital Signage New Store’s Overall Look And Feel

December 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a modest but well-executed example of how screens can be integrated into a retail design, as opposed to the many examples still popping up of screens just kind of stuck in where they fit or dropped from ceilings.

It is at a roadway-side Sainsbury’s grocery that’s tied in with a petrol station, in a town on the outer, outer southwest fringes of greater London.

It was put in by the solutions provider KMS.

I like this for a couple of reasons:

The screens look like they belong and work with the fixtures, instead of against them;

The use of stretch or “bar-type” (not a giant fan of that term) stretched displays, which are now natively made in those shapes, so they haven’t been remanufactured and don’t cost a fortune.