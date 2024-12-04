AVIXA Pushes Out First Details On Oct. 2025’s InfoComm América Latina In Mexico City

December 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

AVIXA has pushed out a lot more details on its plans for what will the first InfoComm América Latina, a trade show and conference announced back in April that is geared to the pro AV industry in Latin America and set for Oct. 22-2 on next year in Mexico City. It will be at the Centro Internacional de Exposiciones y Convenciones WTC.

It is more than 10 months out, and a first-timer event, so the exhibitor list is pretty short – but it is a safe assumption that will change. I suspect a lot of vendors want to get into the new year and, in some cases, past CES and ISE, before thinking about a regional show.

Confirmed exhibitors so far include Absen, Almacenes Audiovisuales, ATEN International, BZBGEAR, Crestron, Datapath, Dinalight, Ela Shipping Group, Extron, Gonher Pro, Grupo Niza, L-Acoustics, LEDEC Technology, Maxhub, Meitec Led México, Meyer Sound, Muxlab, Representaciones de Audio, Sennheiser, SYSCOM, and Wesco Anixter.

From AVIXA:

InfoComm América Latina will occupy a large exhibition floor on the second level of the CIEC WTC along with six demo rooms, and two additional rooms for educational sessions, delivering a comprehensive and engaging experience for all attendees.

The demo rooms will provide an ideal environment for audio companies to showcase the performance of their products and solutions in a controlled environment. Furthermore, by being separate from the exhibition floor, the sound of the demo sessions will not interfere with conversations between visitors and exhibitors.

The educational program at InfoComm América Latina is designed to equip attendees with the latest knowledge and skills in the AV integration industry. It will include an in-person edition of Congreso AVIXA, specialized training sessions led by experts in different fields, and training provided by manufacturing companies.

Like other AVIXA-produced trade shows, there will be multiple networking spaces and activities. Among those confirmed are the AVIXA Women’s Council event and a series of meet ups, which are one-hour meetings divided according to specific topics and professional profiles.

AVIXA has direct involvement in InfoComm (which cycles between Las Vegas and Orlando), InfoComm China (Beijing), InfoComm India (Mumbai), InfoComm Asia (Bangkok), Integrate (Sydney, Australia), and Integrated Systems Europe (Barcelona, Spain). ISE is run by a third-party company for its owners, AVIXA and another trade association, CEDIA.