Drink Marketing Effort In UK Tescos Manages To Put A Big Display, In Front Of A Big Display

December 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is an in-store interactive marketing campaign that pairs a sampling station with an augmented reality display that makes willing shoppers into one of the two main characters from the new Wicked movies, and the thing that catches my eye most is how this set-up is pretty much blocking out the big, expensive aisle-end display also used for driving sales.

The Witch Flavour Are You? campaign is in the UK grocery chain Tesco, for a special release of flavors from the squash drinks brand Robinsons. For people not in the UK, squash drinks are generally fruit-based drinks that are more water than what juice.

The campaign was put together by the Newcastle production studio Aircards, and uses Snap’s tech for the AR mirror bit. Kinda sorta interesting, I guess – acknowledging I am not the target audience and would pose for this only if the on-site marketing team trained a gun on me. The marketing team behind this from a company called Savvy, and I am going to leave that alone.

It is very odd that a screen had to be (probably) rented from some AV services company and set up, when there’s a screen right there that it is largely covered up by this. It would likely have a second signal input. More easily suggested than executed, I know, but still … It may well be that Tesco said “That’s the available spot, put it there …”