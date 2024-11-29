Munich-Based Insurer Uses Big LCDs Instead Of Fine-Pitch LED To Bling Up Its Lobby

November 29, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an interesting example of a corporate client, space designer and integrator collectively opting for very large LCD over fine pitch LED to create a big digital presence in a company’s main reception area.

It is the lobby of the Munich headquarters of the insurance firm WWK Versicherung, and uses four 98-inch Sony Bravia 4K displays to form the experience of visitors to the head office reception area, which has comfy seating and what looks like a bar – presumably for after-hours company events.

The AV system was put in by VAV Medientechnik GmbH, and its team opted for 780 nit displays that can fight a better battle with natural light that floods in from a glass roof. The four screens are controlled with a Creston NVX touch panel.

It’s a good reminder that LCD is still an option. Yes, there are bezels, but only a couple of vertical slats. The creative visible in the main photo is good evidence of the needs for motion graphic designers to understand what they are designing to. I little fiddling with the character kerning would have made it so that T in STARKE is not bisected by a bezel.

These big-boy Sonys would not be cheap – probably $8K US or more each – but quality fine-pitch LEDs – all-in-ones or modular – would cost probably 3-4X that for the same dimensions.