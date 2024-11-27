Scala Opens First Of What It Says Will Be Several Satellite Showrooms Across Europe

November 27, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There’s nothing unusual about digital signage CMS software companies having showrooms, but they’re almost always located somewhere in the head office building.

The CMS software firm Scala does that, with a showroom space in its European head office in the Netherlands, but now it is also opening showrooms in regional locations – the first one being Madrid.

The showroom was formally opened last week in the Spanish capital, on the 4th floor of Condesa de Venadito, 1. Madrid.

“Scala has so much to offer businesses of all types and, as we have seen from those who have already visited the showroom, there is a huge interest in the ways in which our solutions, built on a deep understanding of customer experience and the capabilities of our technology, can create efficiencies and drive profits,” says Alvaro Morales, Scala Sales Director, Spain and Portugal. “The opportunities unlocked through in-store retail media can be demonstrated so clearly using the showroom, as can the ways in which Scala provides powerful customer-communications across quick serve restaurants, stores, healthcare settings, educational spaces and more.”

As is now common, and wise, the showroom is built as contextual, industry-specific zones like grocery and restauramts.

“There is no substitute for seeing Scala solutions first-hand. Our technology is always received with curiosity and delight at the many exhibits and presentation and networking events, where we showcase across the year. With this showroom, as with the others which will be opened across Europe, we can collaborate with clients in a far deeper manner; sharing our expertise and working with them to develop tools that answer the needs of their business,” says Harry Horn, General Manager EMEA, Scala.

Scala says a showroom space in London is being built, and there are plans to open other showrooms across key European markets in 2025. Three Scala staff work out of Madrid.