Uniguest Consolidates Digital Communication Tools Into Single Cloud Platform

November 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

One of the big challenges of growing a company through acquisition is harmonizing a bunch of solutions developed by the different sister-in-law companies and gradually offering up something cohesive. Nashville-based Uniguest has been on that journey and has now introduced Uniguest Hub, which presents its blended offer as a single management system.

The new SaaS platform integrates digital signage, interactive TV, casting, room signage, and wayfinding capabilities that were previously separate solutions, many picked up through the company’s recent acquisitions. Uniguest has in recent years grown in part through (usually) targeted acquisitions in hospitality and health care, picking up MediaStar, Tripleplay, UCView and ONELAN, as well as some others.

The new Hub platform is built around a centralized CMS that allows organizations to control multiple communication channels from one interface. Users can select individual modules based on their needs:

– Digital signage;

– Interactive TV with targeted advertising capabilities;

– Screen-casting from personal devices;

– Interactive wayfinding with maps and local directories;

– Room signage that syncs with calendar systems.

The company is targeting multiple sectors including hospitality, corporate, retail, education, and healthcare. For resellers, the SaaS model provides opportunities for recurring revenue through ongoing subscriptions.

“The platform consolidates our technology portfolio into a single, intuitive solution,” says CEO Matt Goche.

The move reflects a broader industry trend toward unified communications platforms that can manage multiple types of digital displays and interactions from a single system. By combining previously separate tools into one platform, organizations can potentially reduce complexity in their digital communication strategies.