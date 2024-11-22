LG Re-Org Puts Commercial Displays In Same Business Tent As Company’s Media And Entertainment Business

November 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

LG Electronics has announced a pile of organizational changes and appointments it says its built around the Korean company’s mid- to long-term strategy, restructuring the business into four companies and putting commercial displays under the umbrella of Media Entertainment Solutions.

The business units are Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company, the Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company, the Vehicle Solution (VS) Company and the Eco Solution (ES) Company.

The HE Company will change its name to MS Company to align with its goal of becoming a media and entertainment platform powerhouse. It will integrate the Information Display business and Information Technology business from the BS Company with its TV business to create synergies in hardware and platform operations. Park Hyoung-sei will continue to lead the MS Company, driving its transformation into a media and entertainment platform.

Me: Maybe it is just a lost in translation thing, but I’d caution against referring to the BS Company. I at least think BS was short for Business Solutions.

The MS Company will accelerate the expansion of platform-based service business areas by broadening the application of webOS, which was primarily used in smart TVs, to monitors, signage and in-vehicle infotainment systems. webOS will evolve into an integrated content and services platform for both indoor and outdoor use, enhancing competitiveness through synergy and improved business structure.

LG PR continues:

The restructuring focuses on regrouping LG’s business operation units* to maximize the potential of existing businesses, strengthen platform-based service operations, accelerate B2B initiatives and secure new growth engines in promising sectors. These changes are designed to enhance efficiency through the strategic selection and concentration of capabilities, thereby creating greater synergy between businesses and bolstering future competitiveness.

The press release goes into considerably more detail about the various divisions, thinking and how this all works. You can read it all here if, I suppose, you are in LG HR and trying to sort this out. It left me cross-eyed.

The upshot of it is that LG’s B2B business solutions business is now under the same org chart roof as the media and entertainment business. The tie-ups with the media business and the seemingly closer association with webOS would seem to also make sense