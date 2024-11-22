InfoComm US and Latin America Get New Show Director

November 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I don’t tend to write many posts about new hires because based on analytics, not that many readers seem to care. But once in a while there’s a big one that will have wider industry interests.

In this case, the biggest pro AV trade show on this side of the Atlantic has a new person in charge – with Jenn Heinold hired on as SVP Expositions, Americas for AVIXA. That puts her in charge of the annual InfoComm show in Las Vegas or Orlando, InfoComm América Latina, and other related events.

She replaces Rochelle Richardson, who left AVIXA (I don’t know the story) in the weeks after InfoComm in June in Las Vegas.

From the announcement:

Most recently, Heinold served as President of Taffy Event Strategies where she managed day-to-day business operations, client relations, and new business development for the growing company. In April 2024, Taffy launched the High Performance Expo, a wholly-owned subsidiary producing events in the automotive aftermarket and performance racing markets.

Before her role at Taffy Event Strategies, Heinold served as Senior Vice President of Events for Access Intelligence, managing a portfolio of trade shows and conferences in the aerospace, healthcare, and energy markets.

“I’m so very excited to join AVIXA and lead their events in the Americas. InfoComm has excellent momentum, is one of the most respected shows in the U.S., and is produced by a team of trade show rock stars,” says Heinold. “The products and technology on the show floor enable us to be more connected, more efficient, and have more meaningful experiences.”

AVIXA has also hired Donna Page as its Senior Director, Expositions Marketing. She comes from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), where she was VP, Marketing and Insight.

I strongly suspect both of them will be in Barcelona for Integrated Systems Europe early in the new year. AVIXA doesn’t run that event, but co-owns it with another trade association, CEDIA.