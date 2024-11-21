Why Update The Digital Poster When We Have A Perfectly Good Printer … And Tape???

November 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Oh dear …

Spotted in a Linkedin post by the managing director for a UK tech company …

In a office used by the police in a Railway station Ainsdale … Also, outdoor waterproof installed in the ticket office switched off by staff as they claimed the fan was annoying them.

Probably a bunch of stories behind this. Well done, all!

I think the station and community is in the Liverpool area.