Why Update The Digital Poster When We Have A Perfectly Good Printer … And Tape???
November 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes
Oh dear …
Spotted in a Linkedin post by the managing director for a UK tech company …
In a office used by the police in a Railway station Ainsdale … Also, outdoor waterproof installed in the ticket office switched off by staff as they claimed the fan was annoying them.
Probably a bunch of stories behind this. Well done, all!
I think the station and community is in the Liverpool area.
These are always great reminders that if we focus too much on the customer experience and forget to focus on how we administer these solutions, we aren’t going to get the right customer experience anyway.