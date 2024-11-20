Video: Have A Look At Probably The Most Unique Sneaker Store On The Planet

November 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

When I was last in Barcelona, at the start of this year and just ahead of the ISE trade show, I found my way up to a gorgeous little, largely tourist-free area called Gracia, for a chat and visit with the folks at the digital signage solutions company Admira.

We had a good chat but the fun part was a tour of the demo store put together by company founder Carlos Silva Santin, who happily admits to being a little nutty and obsessive about his passions – like shoes and pop culture.

This, below, is the sneaker store he has built in a space just steps way from the main Admira office. It is not open to the public, and you would not even know it is there, as it has a roll-up, roll-down metal door at the front. If I am remembering correctly, much of the stock in the “store” involves shoes Santin has bought through the years.

Very nice, engaging guy!

Carlos also has another space nearby that he has built up to look like the inside of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, as well as a vintage computer museum and a very accurate replica of the set of the 2000s era UK TV comedy The IT Crowd.

I am told he also now has an ode to the Terminator movies and is working on an area related to The Matrix.

I mention all this because I saw photos a few days ago from Barcelona and wondered what was up. My friends at Invidis had what it calls an Executive Lounge event and used Admira’s facilities as the host venue, which must have been both interesting and fun.

Invidis is doing a US event at the start of December – just ahead of DSE so people could go to that in Palm Springs and then head up the road to Vegas. The Executive Lounge is positioned as a way for C-Level people to get together to talk, learn and hang out in the kind of relaxed circumstances not really possible at big trade shows. It is by invite and I believe there is already a pretty healthy crew already committed to attend. But if you want to know more, reach out to: Merle.Mommaal@invidis.com

I will be there parking cars and caddying, and I think I have some other duties.

This is the agenda:

invidis Executive Lounge Program Outline

DEC 6: Arrival Day (optional)

Get together with the guests arriving on DEC 6

DEC 7: Main Day

Morning

Arrival

(please be aware to book your tee time here ) A round of golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort located at the hotel Guests are responsible for booking and paying for their own round

A private, guided architecture tour showcasing the iconic architectural landmarks of Palm Springs . (register interest in our registration form) We will handle booking for the tour (extra charge of 65USD)

Exclusive One-2-One sessions with invidis consulting

Podcast & Video interviews with Dave Haynes (Sixteen Nine) and Antonia Hamberger (invidis)

Afternoon

3:00p Executive Time: Governor’s Suite for a keynote presentation with exclusive market insights, followed by informal networking and drinks in a relaxed setting.

Evening

6:30p Dinner & Drinks at Cava Restaurant

DEC 8: Departure Day