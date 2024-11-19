Free Download: The 10 Most Important Questions To Ask When Sourcing Digital Signage CMS Software

November 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

German language content partner invidis has developed a free download PDF guide to choosing the optimal CMS software, and unlike some other publications (making a throat-clearing sound here) with such “guides” or lists, this one isn’t just a round-up of companies that happen to also be advertisers in those publications.

invidis has developed a process to assess software and a spin out of that work is a document that outlines what it considers the 10 most important questions about digital signage CMS software.

The download is in German, but because I have been to Germany 2 or 3 times I have been able to translate it … OK, I used an AI tool.

Digital Signage Software Selection: A Practical Guide

Digital signage software selection is a critical decision for any organization implementing display solutions. This guide outlines key considerations across ten essential areas that influence successful deployment and operation.

Key Decision Points

1. Operating System: Choose between SoC (System on Chip) displays and separate media players. SoC offers cost efficiency but less flexibility, while media players provide more power and adaptability.

2. Licenses & Pricing: Modern solutions typically use subscription models starting around €20/month per endpoint. Additional costs apply for enhanced features like remote management and specialized content.

3. Sourcing Strategy: Options include working with integrators, purchasing directly from providers, or going through distributors. Beginners benefit from integrator partnerships, while larger operations may prefer direct relationships.

4. Architecture: Modern systems utilize cloud-based CMS with API integration capabilities. Key features include playlist management and real-time data processing.

5. Cybersecurity: Essential considerations include protection against unauthorized access, compliance with regulations like the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and regular security updates.

6. Usability: Systems should accommodate various user types without requiring technical expertise, offering intuitive content creation tools and role-based access control.

7. AI Integration: Emerging capabilities include automated translation, content adaptation, error detection, and playlist optimization.

8. Industry-Specific Solutions: Different sectors require specialized features – from restaurant menu displays to transit information systems. Solutions range from modular add-ons to dedicated industry platforms.

9. Sustainability: Efficient operation through remote management, automated power controls, and intelligent brightness adjustment reduces energy consumption and extends hardware life.

10. Revenue Generation: Opportunities exist for monetization through third-party advertising, with systems supporting automated ad slot sales and performance reporting.

Organizations should evaluate these factors against their specific requirements, considering both immediate needs and future scalability.

I can’t really argue with any of these, but here’s what I would add and what I would downplay.

Add: Business health of the software vendor, as in financials and client base. A LOT of companies are just getting by and would happily entertain a “liquidity event” and some of them have one whale client that represents a disproportionate amount of revenue. That client moves on and the company is pretty much sunk. So that question needs to get ask. As in “Make us comfortable and confident your company has the financials and backing to carry out the 3-5 year term of any agreement we reach.”

Downplay: There are all kinds of public and private information display networks that will never, and never should, have advertising on them, so revenue generation should be key when ads are a possibility. It’s OK to have a network of digital signs that just inform and guide people.