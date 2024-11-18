Dubai Mall Adds Shape-Shifting LED Halo Rings To Busy Atrium Area

November 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The sprawling Dubai Mall in Guess Where, UAE has added yet more digital bling – commissioning and seeing installed a five-ring LED halo sculpture suspended over the shopping center’s Fashion Catwalk Atrium.

Each of 3.9mm pitch Daktronics LED halo rings measures 0.75 meters high by 24 meters in circumference.

Halo LEDs are kinda sorta common, but what’s interesting here is the rings are on a custom winch system that was designed and manufactured by TAIT Towers, so the rings can be raised and lowered in sequences, giving the impression of the display breaking apart into multiple pieces or joined as one large, cylindrical display canvas.

“This atrium is in high demand for (mall operator) Emaar business activities, so we were faced with the challenge of condensing our three-month schedule into two months,” says Andrew Gorder, senior project manager for Daktronics, in PR. “With the expertise and hard work from Emaar, Daktronics Dubai team and TAIT Towers, we were able to successfully deliver this LED display system and upgrade to the winch system to current EN standards.”