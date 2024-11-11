Wraparound LED Creates Animated 10-Foot Wine Bottle For Retail Marketing

November 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a hard to miss in-store display that was developed, very obviously, to market a wine brand – developed by UK-based specialty Display solutions Display Innovations.

The set-up is flexible 2mm pixel pitch GOB LED (Glue On Board, meaning that the light packages are protected by an epoxy coating). The LED wraps around the cylinder of the top of the bottle top is some sort of plastic or other material that the creative color-matches.

The height of this particular bottle is 2,946mm or 3,076mm including the base. For the metric-impaired, roughly 10 feet tall.

The creative can rotate around the base to grab shopper attention, and the bottle itself is on rollers (probably with brakes) so it could be shifted around a store.

I have seen way-oversized beer cans done with LED, but not a 10-foot wine bottle. LED costs have come down hugely (2mm like this would have been $25K per square meter 10 years ago). This would still, though,not be a cheap undertaking for a wine brand.However, it would certainly get noticed.

This size of bottle, filled with a big Aussie cab-shiraz, would get us nicely through the Christmas break.