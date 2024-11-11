Transparent Display Emulates Red Light District Window To Try Solving Amsterdam Cold Case

November 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

If you have been to Amsterdam and found yourself walking at night through the central area’s famed “Red Light District” you have likely seen sex workers in street windows, making passersby aware of their services and availability.

The Dutch firm HereWeHolo has one of its life-sized transparent LCD enclosures installed in that area, at the moment, to drive awareness of police-backed TV show based around a cold case from 2009 that, presumably, involves a sex worker.

The Holobox will be on display until next Monday at Korte Stormsteeg 2 in Amsterdam.

I think these hologram-ish displays work best, as is the case here, where the unit is fully integrated into a structure or scene … so it doesn’t just look dumped there and plugged in.