More Than 100 Epson Projectors Fill New Immersive Space In Rural Kansas

November 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Another one of those projection-driven immersive experiences is opening tomorrow, and along with all the tech being used, one of the most interesting aspects is the location: Manhattan … Kansas. It’s a town of about 50,000, about two hours west of metro Kansas City.

The new Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L) includes a big projection-mapped space that uses more than 100 Epson projectors to fill some 37,000 linear square feet of a darkened room with visuals. The projected walls are 34 feet tall.

The museum opens tomorrow. “Our founders wanted to bring the world to our community in ways they’ve never seen before. Together with (integrator) Diversified, we’ve created something that not only tells stories but invites visitors to become part of them,” says Sydney Bouhaniche, MoA+L’s creative director.

While small town Kansas seems an odd location, Manhattan is home to a substantial higher ed institution, Kansas State University.

The immersive space covers a quarter of the museum’s footprint, and along with Epson, uses Meyer immersive audio and what is described as the largest U.S. deployment of the Modulo Pi media server.

The first exhibition is Renoir: A Luminous Evolution, featuring the art of the French impressionist painter. While there are touring projection-mapped experiences built around painting masters, this one was developed in house.

Beyond the museum’s current exhibitions, the technology implemented by Diversified was designed with future versatility in mind. MoA+L anticipates using the space for various events, including lectures, town halls, and weddings, adapting it to the needs of the community.

The collaboration also extends to the museum’s De Coded Digital Gallery, where 32 Videri digital screens will showcase NFT artwork, and an outdoor projection system enhances the ambiance during events. Additionally, Diversified designed and integrated a robust Cisco Meraki network, which supports all the museum’s experiences as well as office operations. Given the unprecedented scale of the project, extensive testing and pre-configuration were conducted at Diversified’s fabrication facility in New Jersey to ensure the technology would function flawlessly upon installation.

“The level of collaboration with Diversified has been invaluable,” said Erin Dragotto, Executive Director of the Museum of Art + Light. “Their past work on iconic projects like the Empire State Building made them a clear choice, but it’s their dedication, speed, and precision that made this partnership a success. Together, we’ve been able to make art more interactive and engaging for all generations, and we’re just getting started.”

About The Museum of Art + Light

The Museum of Art + Light is a 501c3 non-profit, contemporary art museum with the mission to bridge 21st-century technology with the visual and performing arts to incite positive emotion, cultivate meaningful connections, encourage artistic exploration, and spark innovation.

Through innovative exhibitions and strategic partnerships, the Museum aims to create an inclusive and engaging space that explores the limitless convergence of visual art, the creative process, and digital technology.