Start-up’s In-Cabin Digital Display Solution For Commercial Jets Permanently Grounded By Backers

November 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The German start-up that was developing a high-end commercial airplane information and entertainment solution built around OLED displays is shutting down, with the passenger cabin digital solution developed by Aerq and backed by Lufthansa and LG as a joint venture failing to get off the business runway.

Started in 2019 by Lufthansa Technik and LG Electronics, Aerq’s cabin concept was based on LG OLEDs at seatbacks and a series of larger OLED-based digital signs positioned at the entrance door and around cabins.

The Aerena met technical and customer satisfaction hurdles, and was installed as a demo on an Airbus A320 in the fleet of Lufthansa subsidiary Discovery Airlines.

But Inflight Entertainment Systems (IFE) are a touch market, and dominated by companies like Panasonic. There’s also a lot of airlines that make WiFi available and encourage passengers to stream off their own devices.

The venture is being wound down and, unfortunately, some 180 people are updating resumes.

This always looked like a longshot, one of those expensive solutions looking for a problem and money-is-no-object buyers.