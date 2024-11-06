DSE Announced Finalists For Its Dizzie Awards Next Month In Vegas

November 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The finalists for the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards coming up in just a few weeks in Las Vegas have been announced, with the winners to be announced at at an event during the trade show and conference.

“The DIZZIE Awards finalists have masterfully blended digital and physical elements, creating content that captivates and enhances the audience experience in truly innovative ways,” says David Drain, Show Director for the event, which is owned by the trade show company Questex. “It’s inspiring to see how they push the boundaries of engagement, delivering work that’s both attention-grabbing and transformative.”

Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.

The 2024 DIZZIE Awards Finalists are:

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

To view the projects click here.

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation. They include:

Winners will be announced December 9 at DSE 2024 during an awards ceremony.

To learn more about DSE 2024, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

I was not going to be going this year as I’d need to travel on my grandson Beau’s birthday, but he’s now having his party a week later ‘cuz he wants, at the moment, to have it at an indoor soccer field and that was when it could get booked. He’ll be three, so what he wants is a perpetually moving target. I also need to be out in that region a couple of days before DSE, so it’s a quick hop bak to Vegas yet again.

While I will now be at DSE, I am not doing a mixer. Bryan Meszaros is, but I bet it is already fully subscribed.

People have asked me regularly if they should go to DSE, and I have said a couple of things:

I did a screen grab of the floor plan, including a slice of the live events show LDI that DSE is co-located with, as Questex also owns and runs LDI. I circled some of the stands on the other side that would be relevant to the digital signage crowd – notably the display companies Sony, Absen and Planar. The video processing software company Brompton is also over there. It’s nerdy, but people who do big, premium video walls use that sort of tech to optimize on-screen visuals.

 

 

  1. David Drain says:
    November 6, 2024 at 5:26 pm

    Thanks, Dave. I look forward to seeing you. Here’s a list of the digital signage companies you can see at DSE and LDI: https://www.digitalsignageexperience.com/digitalsignageexperien/dse-2024-exhibitors

    Reply

Leave a comment