DSE Announced Finalists For Its Dizzie Awards Next Month In Vegas

November 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The finalists for the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards coming up in just a few weeks in Las Vegas have been announced, with the winners to be announced at at an event during the trade show and conference.

“The DIZZIE Awards finalists have masterfully blended digital and physical elements, creating content that captivates and enhances the audience experience in truly innovative ways,” says David Drain, Show Director for the event, which is owned by the trade show company Questex. “It’s inspiring to see how they push the boundaries of engagement, delivering work that’s both attention-grabbing and transformative.”

Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.

The 2024 DIZZIE Awards Finalists are:

Corporate Environments

Adobe Founders Tower Digital Columns, submitted by Gensler/Float4

Alight Digital Experience – Chicago, submitted by DetaiLED

American Century Investments Headquarters Experience, submitted by Dimensional Innovations

Creative Hub at Allied’s 1001 Robert-Bourassa, submitted by Moment Factory

Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Can you have a conversation with the memories of the city? submitted by Live Board

“Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH

Tokyo Dome City Visions, submitted by JR East Marketing & Communications (jeki) & Vanten K.K.

TSX Broadway Video Platform, submitted by SNA Displays

‘Your Place or Mine’ for Netflix, submitted by DIVE

Educational Environments

Baylor University’s Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic

E-Paper Solutions: Elevating educational spaces, submitted by VISIONECT

Smart Data x DU, submitted by Responsive Spaces

University of Houston Scholars Walk, submitted by REACH Media Network

Entertainment & Recreation

Children’s Museum of Memphis, submitted by Nanonation

Entry Experience, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, submitted by SNA Displays

Les Abysses de lumière at Aquascope, submitted by Moment Factory

Manchester’s Printworks – Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI

View Boston, submitted by Electrosonic

Experiential Design & Planning

ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL

Can’t Catch Me Now, submitted by DIVE

ODS AI Bot, submitted by Option 1 Events • Technology • Content

Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch at Igloofest, submitted by iGotcha Media

View Boston, submitted by Electrosonic

Healthcare Environments

Baptist Health Care – Marketing and Donor Recognition Video Wall, submitted by Aceso Interactive

CAMH Digital Donor Recognition Wall, submitted by Envision

Children’s Nebraska – Dynamic Digital Video Walls, submitted by Nanonation

El Paso Children’s Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch

Jewish General Hospital Foundation – Gratitude Kiosks, submitted by iGotcha Media

Hospitality

Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce Innovative Touch Kiosk Network, submitted by Hootboard

Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4

Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Resorts World Las Vegas

Talking Stick Resort, submitted by Media Resources

Public Spaces

AI-Screen, submitted by Screen Network

Dubai Aquarium – Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Public Art Installation at Palladiscope, submitted by Blockhouse Studios

Reston Station Dynamic Digital Sculpture, submitted by Barnycz Group

TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Black Rifle Coffee Company – Digital Menu Board Design Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities

Hologram Installation at Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville Restaurant and Club, submitted by Proto

Rogers Centre VIP Restaurant & Bar, submitted by SNA Displays

Splash Bar: Fallsview Casino, submitted by Media Resources

The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum

Retail Environments

American Dream Digital Signage Network, submitted by SNA Displays

Lagardère – MTB Airport, Abu Dhabi, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays

Nike West Edmonton Mall, AB, Canada, submitted by Nummax

Real Madrid presents the flagship store of the future at Santiago Bernabéu, submitted by TRISON NECSUM

Sustainable Solution

HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage

Oxford Circus Digital Billboard Project, submitted by EcoVista

Transportation

Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory

Digital Tunnel at Washington Dulles International Airport, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division

Hologram at JFK Terminal 4, submitted by Proto

Immersive Digital Experience at John F. Kennedy International Airport, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division

Oslo Central Station and Flytoget Platform, submitted by ZetaDisplay

Venues

Ovations 2024, La Vie Boheme, submitted by The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

Tokyo Dome City Visions, submitted by JR East Marketing & Communications (jeki) & Vanten K.K.

TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Tucson Convention Center Digital Signage Communications Network, submitted by Spectrio

To view the projects click here.

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation. They include:

Jason Ault, Co-Founder/COO, Coffman Media

Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

DeAnn Campbell, Practice Lead, Retail, AAG Consulting Group

Dvir Doron, Head of Marketing and GTM, Amazon Device Solutions, Amazon

Paul Fleuranges, Manager, Advertising, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Carrie Garcia, US Business Development Manager, YCD Multimedia

Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Reach Media Network

Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, CRI

Filipe Ho, Global Strategic Partnerships Lead, Google

John Lamb, CMO, Elo

PJ Lee, Vice-President, Business Solutions, ICON Media

Cristina Miller, Co-Founder/CEO, Intermedia Touch

Michelle Montazeri, Sr. Director, Strategic Accounts, Legrand AV

David Schultz, Vice President, New Business Development, CRI

Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Marketing & Digital Creative, DBSI

Sheldon Silverman, Founder/CEO, SmartBomb Media Group

Amanda Starr, VP, Client Engagement and Strategy, CRI

Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, CRI

Winners will be announced December 9 at DSE 2024 during an awards ceremony.

I was not going to be going this year as I’d need to travel on my grandson Beau’s birthday, but he’s now having his party a week later ‘cuz he wants, at the moment, to have it at an indoor soccer field and that was when it could get booked. He’ll be three, so what he wants is a perpetually moving target. I also need to be out in that region a couple of days before DSE, so it’s a quick hop bak to Vegas yet again.

While I will now be at DSE, I am not doing a mixer. Bryan Meszaros is, but I bet it is already fully subscribed.

People have asked me regularly if they should go to DSE, and I have said a couple of things:

The exhibit hall will be very small – shockingly so if it has been a few years since last attending DSE. I think there will be south of 50 exhibitors and some of those are just tabletops. The old pre-COVID DSE was 200 or stands. So if your mission is to see the latest technologies, there will certainly be some – but ISE a few weeks later in Barcelona will have many multiples more. Las Vegas is no longer a cheap trip (unless you aren’t at all picky where you stay, just eat at In-N-Out and do all your day-drinking at the TSI Touch stand), so there are arguments to be made that Barcelona does not require a big budget jump over DSE.

However, as noted many times, the digital signage community wants and needs an annual gathering to network, tick off an efficient list of customer and partner touches over a couple of days, and get in some good education sessions that are not just veiled sales pitches and chest-beating exercises. We’ve all suffered through shows where the conference agenda has solid – not even dotted – line connections to booth size and event sponsorship. DSE doesn’t seem to do that. DSE is the one North American event each year where the clan, so to speak, gathers and hangs out. That can be hard for a CFO to wrap her or his head around as a business travel request, but it is valid.

I did a screen grab of the floor plan, including a slice of the live events show LDI that DSE is co-located with, as Questex also owns and runs LDI. I circled some of the stands on the other side that would be relevant to the digital signage crowd – notably the display companies Sony, Absen and Planar. The video processing software company Brompton is also over there. It’s nerdy, but people who do big, premium video walls use that sort of tech to optimize on-screen visuals.