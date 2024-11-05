Finance Firm Puts 15-Foot “Kinetic” LED Wall In Reno’d Global HQ Lobby

November 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting video wall put together for the lobby of the renovated global headquarters of American Century Investments in Kansas City, by another KC company, Dimensional Innovations.

DI worked with architect HOK and the Berkeley, CA creative tech shop Digital Ambiance, which handled the design, engineering and manufacture of custom LED panels and consulting on the control system, while DI did the structural, mechanical and content development elements.

It is called the Cultivation Wall, a 15-foot-tall, dimensional, kinetic LED display in the lobby’ and visible from the street that runs content commemorating employees, as well as testimonials and messages about community.

I assume the kinetic reference has to do with motion sensors that trigger messaging.

What’s interesting here is the effort to create some dimension and kind of soften what is otherwise a pretty conventional LED lobby video wall by having the vertical pieces in front of the LED surface, and then doing content that works with and around those strips.

Gotta like stuff done differently!