Diversified Relocates From New Jersey To Plano, TX; Opens Tech-Filled New HQ

October 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

One of the biggest AV/IT systems integrators in the U.S. has relocated from its first and longtime home in New Jersey to the Dallas area.

The new global HQ of Diversified is in Plano, in the northern part of the DFW metro area, in digs that look a lot splashier than the squat building in an office-industrial park not all that far from the airport in Newark.

The new locations provides easy access to DFW and its hub airport, the company says. Dallas also happens to be where the CEO lives. Eric Hutto took over from founder Fred D’Alessandro about 2.5 years ago.

The new digs are position as a way to be more centralized, making a trip to HQ 2-3 hours from most of the U.S., instead of a big trip for many to New Jersey. It also allows the company to better walk a lot of its talk by incorporating technology.<

“This new headquarters is a working example of what we do best — integrating advanced technology into functional spaces,” says Hutto. “It’s designed to showcase how modern technology can adapt to the needs of any business, providing an interactive space for our clients to see the practical benefits of the solutions we deliver.”

From PR on the HQ opening Oct. 30th:

The facility features a variety of advanced audiovisual systems and cutting-edge collaboration technology, including: