Diversified Relocates From New Jersey To Plano, TX; Opens Tech-Filled New HQ
October 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes
One of the biggest AV/IT systems integrators in the U.S. has relocated from its first and longtime home in New Jersey to the Dallas area.
The new global HQ of Diversified is in Plano, in the northern part of the DFW metro area, in digs that look a lot splashier than the squat building in an office-industrial park not all that far from the airport in Newark.
The new locations provides easy access to DFW and its hub airport, the company says. Dallas also happens to be where the CEO lives. Eric Hutto took over from founder Fred D’Alessandro about 2.5 years ago.
The new digs are position as a way to be more centralized, making a trip to HQ 2-3 hours from most of the U.S., instead of a big trip for many to New Jersey. It also allows the company to better walk a lot of its talk by incorporating technology.<
“This new headquarters is a working example of what we do best — integrating advanced technology into functional spaces,” says Hutto. “It’s designed to showcase how modern technology can adapt to the needs of any business, providing an interactive space for our clients to see the practical benefits of the solutions we deliver.”
From PR on the HQ opening Oct. 30th:
The facility features a variety of advanced audiovisual systems and cutting-edge collaboration technology, including:
- Foyer Entrance: A large direct view LED wall greets guests as they enter. Controlled via a touch panel or wireless interface, the wall can display dynamic content curated by Diversified’s creative teams. Uniform audio coverage is provided through ceiling speakers, offering a seamless and inviting experience from the moment visitors step into the space.
- Main Conference Room: Equipped with dual displays, the executive conference room seats up to 10 and is optimized for collaboration with Microsoft Teams Room solutions and AI-powered cameras. The system offers automatic presenter tracking, dual cameras, and audio capture through ceiling-mounted microphones, ensuring high-quality video and audio conferencing. Motorized blinds and polarizing privacy glass, controllable through the Teams interface, add further flexibility for environmental controls.
- Open Area: Featuring a 1.2mm direct view curved LED wall, the open area serves as both a collaborative workspace and a production backdrop. Equipped with high-bandwidth connectivity for future technology upgrades, the space also includes ceiling-mounted speakers and multiple audio zones for independent volume control. A ceiling-mounted camera supports presenter tracking for future production functionality, making the area adaptable for various use cases.
