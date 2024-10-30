Super Typhoon Leon Making A Halloween Visit To Taiwan

October 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Today was supposed to be another big day in Taiwan visiting display manufacturers and talking about future technologies for a big report I am working on, but meetings are not likely to happen with a big, wet and windy guy named Leon passing through.

Super Typhoon Leon is bearing down on the island country, and the emails started coming in early in the week asking about jiggling schedules to NOT require me, or them, to be somewhere when the hurricane blows through.

I am in a big hotel and up on the sixth floor, so the biggest risk to me is maybe losing internet for a bit, but Taiwan has lots of hills and mountains and not all of it is ultra-modern. So the devastating floods seen as recently as yesterday on the other side of the planet, in Spain, are perhaps a risk. I hope everyone is safe and mostly dry in this lovely, relentlessly friendly country. This country gets earthquakes and tropical storms regularly, so it’s kind of built for it and people know the drills.

So … internet allowing and assuming power stays on, I have time for a change to knock out some posts today. I brought an umbrella, but that little thing won’t last three seconds if I went outside in typhoon winds.

The mountains should bust up the cyclone and conditions are supposed to be much better tomorrow, as I have more meetings set for Friday before three flights to get me back to east coast Canada.

Breakfast cafe hopefully open downstairs, so going for coffee and fuel, and then a day at my keyboard.