This Window Glass Dynamically Shapeshifts, Grows Virtual Plants To Create Shade

October 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Dutch start-up VideowindoW had a big moment this week at a trade show called Glass Technology Live, showing its very interesting dimmable glass that can use animated creative to block the glare and heat flooding a space like an airport departure seating area.

Working with a consortium that included Arnold Glas and LamiPress, VideowindoW showed a 45m² segmented, tintable glass façade.

The generative video content displayed on the glass, says CEO Remco Veenbrink, serves a dual purpose: it acts as an active layer to block sunlight while creating beautiful, shifting shadows—evoking Komorebi, the poetic dance of light filtering through leaves.

I think it is interesting because this turns big glass curtain walls into active canvases that are not just ads or art. The coding works with sensors to grow biophilic/nature visuals when the sun grows bright. Normal tintable glass just does a uniform tint with no visuals.

The tech can also do messaging.