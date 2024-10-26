M&A: Eletromidia Brings Software Supplier 4YouSee In-House; Touchsource Bolsters Wayfinding Through Oppna Digital Deal

October 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A couple of acquisition stories this week – the larger of them coming out of Brazil, where the biggest DOOH media owner has acquired the largest CMS software platform provider in the LATAM region.

Eletromidia reaches 22 million people daily through some 40,000 DOOH screens in malls, premium shopping malls, roadside screens in transit shelters, and small screens on trains and subways in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Salvador. The company is also in airports, such as Rio’s.

The software and analytics firm 4yousee has been around for almost 20 years and has the largest CMS footprint in Brazil.

This deal sees 4yousee integrated its new parent, but operating as a separate division. Its leaders, Joaquim Lopes and Wemerson Silva, will remain in place and continue to lead the digital signage CMS and analytics business as executives of Eletromidia.

I did a podcast with Lopes several years ago.

Meanwhile, Denver-basedTouchSource, which does digital signage and wayfinding solutions for sectors like retail, healthcare, government, and transport, has acquired the wayfinding tech firm Oppna Digital.

That is TouchSource’s fourth acquisition in three years.

From PR:

With the addition of Oppna Digital, TouchSource significantly expands its portfolio, integrating hundreds of new digital screens and a prestigious client roster that includes top-tier brands and institutions. Oppna Digital’s notable clients include leading shopping center operators , major medical centers, transportation hubs, education institutions and government organizations.

Oppna Digital is renowned for its cutting-edge expertise in designing interactive wayfinding solutions. Their unique approach goes beyond traditional map design, offering intuitive user experiences that allow visitors to find their destination through multiple search methods. This user-first design philosophy has driven Oppna’s success across various industries, earning the trust of top brands and institutions.

TouchSource is nationally recognized for delivering intuitive, multi-step wayfinding and digital signage solutions, particularly for healthcare campuses, educational institutions, retail centers, and large corporate offices. Powered by an enterprise-grade software platform, TouchSource continuously innovates to offer state-of-the-art digital experiences that enhance user engagement while delivering measurable ROI.

The combination of TouchSource and Oppna Digital will deliver a larger portfolio of digital signage solutions, enhanced customer support, innovative wayfinding technologies, and an enterprise-grade, powerful software platform. Together, we will bring faster scalability and new features to both existing and future clients. We are also excited to welcome the talented Oppna team into the TouchSource family. Their deep industry knowledge will be key to ensuring a smooth transition for customers and continuing to deliver outstanding digital experiences.