Preview: Pix From Launch Event For Future Stores In London

October 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

That very ambitious, digitally-driven pop-up store on Oxford Street in London had a preview party the other night, ahead of its formal opening next week.

Future Stores is a space that brands can lease for short-terms – if for example a consumer device company with, I dunno, AR eyeglasses, wanted to make a big splash for its launch and have a high street store for four weeks.

The concept, what founders hope will be the first of several in world capitals, was developed by Outform founder and CEO Ariel Haroush. I did a podcast with him recently that talks about the set-up and rationale.