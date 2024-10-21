Lotsa Travel, Few Posts The Next Couple Of Weeks

October 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Posts will be limited the next couple of weeks because of travels – as I am heading to LA and then on to Taiwan this week and next – doing a pile of site visits and interviews for a big, and in hindsight overly-ambitious special report I am pulling together, to come out in January, ahead of ISE.

The report will cover what’s going on with microLED, other kinds of LED, OLED, LCD, projection, e-paper and some of the fringier stuff like light field displays and reflective. It started out as maybe a dozen stories but I’m now thinking 45-50 … hence the “what-did-I-get-myself-into?” note.

I already have a bunch of booked interviews in LA, but if someone knows the right people to poke at and get me a walkabout at the new Intuit Dome or that COSM place this week, I’d be all over that. I have tried, but just like my efforts trying to get a deep dive with the Sphere people, Sixteen:Nine is apparently not as high on the press pecking order as big mainstream and tech media. Go figure.

I want to see this …

I’m also happy to get tips on what else to go see in the LA area in terms of retail, DOOH and experiential … though my time is finite and driving from A to B tends to be much more easily suggested than done.

Eleven meetings in five days in Taipei and Hsinchu, so I’m not sure I can wedge anything else in there.

You’re not going to China???

Going there would also make sense, but my time is finite and Taiwan is MUCH easier to get around than vast China. Plus language. Plus a lot of the interesting innovations like e-paper and microLED are mostly happening in Taiwan.

Seoul and Suwon would make sense, as well, but maybe in a follow-up.