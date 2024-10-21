Fixed: Pattison Crafts New Screen Layout To Deal With Screwball Hoarding Around Subway Screen

October 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

You may recall a couple of weeks ago a post about the screwball workaround at a Toronto subway platform that saw construction hoarding built around part of a track information and ad display on the platform.

It is a display managed by Pattison Outdoor, and the construction work was news to the media company.

So, the company cleverly did the turn-lemons-into-lemonade thing, and built a new layout that gives subway riders at St. Patrick’s Station the bare essentials.

Here’s what it looked like before …