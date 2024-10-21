Big 3 By 5 Meter Kinetic LED Tower Now Shape-Shifting At LG-Backed Korean Cultural Space

October 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a real world example of that kinetic LED tower that LG has shown this year at ISE and then InfoComm, an installation at a new cultural space in the Korean port city of Incheon.

It is a bit of an inside job, so to speak, in that the venue – called Museum L – was put together by LG HelloVision, which is a broadcast business unit of LG. The big kinetic display, based around drawer-like slider units that push fine-pitch LED cabinets in and out in sequences, is in the entrance lobby of the space.

The museum started life in the 1970s as Asia’s largest granary, but the 12,150-square-meter warehouse was wound down and empty, when it was revitalized and opened this summer as a venue for art, boutique shops, bistros, themed pop-up shows and educational programs.

The tower is 3 meters wide by 5 meters tall, and has 240 engine motors that slide as many LED modules in and out, supported by audio.

LG Kinetic LED Media Art is already being marketed in Korea and LG has said the plans are to eventually market it globally and also offer full service support. LG is re-marketing product developed by a much smaller company called Easy With.

I think these things are interesting and exponentially less worrisome when installed and running in a controlled, indoor environment (Coca-Cola tried this outside, and it went sideways fast). So much depends on developing creative that really works withe shape-shifting attributes of these things, so a cultural center that celebrates art is arguably an ideal home.