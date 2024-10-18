Optisigns Debuts Its Own $300 Pro Media Player, Paired With Its CMS Software

October 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Houston-based OptiSigns has developed and launched a third media player to a hardware line-up that pairs with its digital signage CMS platform – a $300 Pro version that slots in between an entry-level Android HDMI stick and a high-end 8K-ready unit.

The OptiSigns Pro Player is a ruggedized unit, passively-cooled little box that can do 4K and drive video walls, touchscreens and kiosks, and it works with the OptiSigns app at any subscription level, including the company’s free plan.

“Our goal is to make good technology that is easy-to-use and affordable,” says Henry Le, co-founder and CEO, in PR. “Commercial reliability is something most currently-available signage players struggle with, so we wanted to make that the top priority for our new Pro Player.”

Digital signage software companies have, through the years, often introduced their own devices – adding revenue but in a lot of cases doing so to wrest much more control over device support and things like operating system versions. It SEEMS lately like more and more software companies are going down that path, and even developing their own operating systems.