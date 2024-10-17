Another Hologram-ish Shower Stall Product Surfaces, But Done A Bit Differently

October 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The huge GITEX tech trade show is on right now in Dubai and among the acres of bling – it’s Dubai, so there’s no end of that – is a Lithuanian video conferencing company doing its own take on those transparent displays I unfortunately liken to shower stalls.

During GITEX GLOBAL 2024, says PR, TrueConf unveiled a complex for immersive 4K video conferencing with live presence effect in collaboration with IAORA. The box enables the displaying of a life-sized, realistic hologram of a speaker thanks to TrueConf video conferencing technologies and the IAORA screen with reflecting elements.

IAORA is described as “one of the top hologram companies in Dubai” – and while what they are doing is definitely not creating holograms, it does appear to be different from the numerous companies marketing edge-lit transparent LCDs in shower stall-sized enclosures.

Like those, this one shows people who have been video captured in front of green screens. But I THINK what is happening here is a play on the centuries-old Pepper’s Ghost visual illusion, which uses reflection to create the illusion of someone or something appearing in a space. Pepper’s Ghost is what was used for the oft-referenced Tupac rises from the dead Coachella appearance from years ago.

The TrueConf PR on its GITEX presence says a 4K transparent screen is located on the back wall of the device, and it is equipped with special illuminated and mirrored elements inside.

The intent with this is to enable solutions like interactive online meetings, including presentations, remote customer service, virtual exhibition halls, as well as telemedicine and video banking.

To quote Shania Twain, that don’t impress me much. But perhaps the main intent here is eye candy/booth bait, with not a lot of expectation of customers actually buying and using this sort of thing.