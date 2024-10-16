Sphere’s Owners Partner With Abu Dhabi Government To Put A Vegas-Scale Version In That Emirate

October 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Most observers will have long ago concluded that if another version of the Las Vegas Sphere was going to be built, it would likely be in the Gulf region – where big-money Wow Factors projects are regularly announced and often built.

Sphere Entertainment, the live entertainment company that owns Sphere, has announced intentions to bring what would be the world’s second Sphere to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, though the announcement is a little soft on details. It is described as a collaboration between Sphere and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” says James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO for Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact.”



“Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits,” adds H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. “This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

The location is described only as a prime spot in Abu Dhabi, and the venue will mimic the grand scale of the one in Vegas, and feature a similar mix of concerts and shows.

Sphere Entertainment says it has actively pursued developing a global network of Sphere venues, but there aren’t that many entrepreneurs with the $2 billion or more needed to build and run one of them, or cities that are cool with a massive 360-degree LED billboard illuminating everything else in the surrounding area. Plans to put a Sphere in East London were shelved over light trespass issues, with the site very near to scores of homes. There are also apartments in very close proximity to the one in Las Vegas, but those dwellings were already there, and living that near to the Strip was already living by a kaleidoscope.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are countries where these kinds of ambitious tech and visuals-driven projects are relatively common, and $2 billion is not that much of a financial hurdle. Maybe China would support one – though I suspect if one went up there it would be called Orb or something, and sidestep licensing. Good luck in Chinese intellectual property courts!

The press release says the two entities have a partnership, “which is subject to finalization of definitive agreements, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a franchise initiation fee for the right to build the venue, utilizing Sphere Entertainment’s proprietary designs, technology, and intellectual property. Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team of experts providing services related to development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue.”

“Following the venue’s opening, Sphere Entertainment plans to maintain ongoing arrangements with DCT Abu Dhabi that are expected to include annual fees for creative and artistic content licensed by Sphere Entertainment, such as Sphere Experiences; use of Sphere’s brand, patents, proprietary technology, and intellectual property; and operational services related to venue operations and technology, as well as commercial and strategic advisory support.”