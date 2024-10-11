Downtown Dallas Sports Bar Installs Giant LED Halo Over Drinks Area

October 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a sports bar in Dallas that now how has a center-hug halo LED display over one of the drinks stations and visible to presumably everyone in the place.

The Hero Bar at 3090 Nowitzki Way is next to the American Airlines Center, home arena to both the NHL’s Dallas Stars and NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The round display screen is 7 feet tall, 47.1 feet in circumference and 15-foot diagonally. It uses 2.5mm pitch LED from a Chinese manufacturer, Shenzhen Leder Electronics, and was put in by a local company Azar Pixel, which markets and does integration, but also has an active business doing the very finicky work of LED repair.

The aggregated displays use NovaStar for control, and the halo can run one piece of content or break up into as many as 16 different feeds – which would be useful on big football and basketball game days.

Here’s a video showing the install process …