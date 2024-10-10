Telecom’s Tech Arm Makes Immersive LED Cube A Main Feature Of New Flagship Space In Madrid

October 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Telefónica Tech, the technology arm of the telecom giant Telefónica, has added an LED-driven immersive cube experience to its new flagship venue in Madrid, the Espacio Movistar.

The cube is a five-sided installation that enables 360-degree immersive experiences using visual effects and surround sound. Visitors enter through a big stainless steel portal. The set-up uses Spanish LED manufacturer Alfalite’s 1.5mm pitch video wall product.

Espacio Movistar spans 2,800 square meters across two floors in the heart of Madrid, Alfalite says in PR about the project. More than just a showroom, it is a fully interactive tech and entertainment hub where the company showcases its vision of the future of communication and digital services. The space includes movie theaters, TV production sets, content recording studios, gaming areas, and environments for creating audiovisual content. It is designed to be a modern landmark that merges technology, entertainment, and Telefónica’s century-long legacy.

The space is open and free to visitors.

This video shows the overall space, including the cube …