Fans Could See Themselves As Adele On Giant LED Screen During Singer’s Munich Concert Residency

October 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Singer Adele’s month-long run at a pop-up concert venue in Munich this summer attracted a lot of attention for the sheer scale of the very wide LED backdrop, but the show also had a clever social media/AR thing happening that allowed fans to have their faces swapping out the star performer’s face.

They did that by scanning a QR and uploading a selfie, which was then relayed to a section of the 720 x 65-foot temporary LED video wall as a feature called Someone Like You, which is a big Adele song. The augmented photos appear to be a nice way to use the screen effectively as people come in and find seats before the music starts.

It was put together by the LA-based creative technology shop The Famous Group, and used its Vixi Suite fan engagement software.

The software also allowed Adele fans to take group photos and display them on the big screen, as well as leave messages.

Here’s a short video. The one with the guy is a bit weird, or funny. Admittedly, I’d do it just for giggles if I had two or three weisse beers in me …