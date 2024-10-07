Registration Now Open For ISE 2025: Here’s The Need To Know Stuff If You’re Going

October 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Registration is now open for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the giant annual pro AV trade show and conference set for Feb 3-7, 2025 in Barcelona.

The 2024 event had more than 1,400 exhibitors and pulled 73,891 unique, verified attendees from 162 countries. The company that puts the event together for its trade association owners (AVIXA and CEDIA) expects those numbers will be eclipsed.

The show is back at the the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía and has a larger footprint and expanded entryways based on necessity, with a new Hall 8.1 that attendees can get at through what is called the North Access point. The most significant change for digital signage people – though trifling in most respects – is a shift of the main room for industry companies from Hall 6 to Hall 4. Next door now to Hall 3, which contains most of the big display vendors like Samsung, LG and Sony.

It means, in theory, less walking, but if people are going to ISE to research, source or get up to speed on digital signage tech, logic says they’ll walk that extra 150 meters to get to Hall 6. If not, they’re probably tire-kickers.

Hall 8.1 has an overflow look to it – with a variety of different types of vendors – though it is also home to esports and drone demo areas. It is a serious, where-the-hell-am-I-going walk from Hall 6, though it is also possible to get into the overall show and that hall from over that way. The north access will probably see a fraction of the mob that goes in the main south access area. That north entry is also close-ish to a different subway station (Foc) and line to get in and out – maybe a bit less busy than the one most people (like me) take from the city center.

From ISE’s PR:

From Tech Zones and show floor features, keynote speakers and incredible AV installations, ISE is a hotbed of inspiration, situated in the creative, technology hub of Barcelona. As well as enjoying an eye-popping array of technologies on the show floor, visitors can explore how this technology is applied in real-life projects throughout the city, with ISE’s impressive collection of Tech Tours.



ISE brings the global AV and systems integration industry together. At ISE 2025 there will be unparalleled networking opportunities to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential partners. From dedicated networking events to informal meetups, ISE is the place to make those invaluable connections that drive your business forward. See, hear and get hands on with tomorrow’s tech today.

Across seven dedicated Tech Zones, including Audio, AV Broadcast, Digital Signage & DOOH, Lighting & Staging, Multi-Technology, Residential & Smart Building, and Unified Communications & Education Technology, leading brands will give attendees the opportunity to experience the boundaries of possibility and then push beyond.

ISE says the content programme has been expanded to include megatrends such as AI, cybersecurity and sustainability and more. Sixteen:Nine’s content partner invidis will again have an on-site Digital Signage Summit, for a half day, midday on the Wednesday.

The main level concourse that links the halls contains a pile of stands – typically related to local and regional tech start-ups.

Part of that stretch is called Congress Square, and it will have an Innovation Park, which ISE says “is set to be an essential destination for industry leaders and forward-thinking startups alike. This vibrant initiative offers a unique opportunity for emerging businesses to present groundbreaking ideas and forge meaningful connections with key players in the industry. Featuring a dedicated Pitching Stage, curated by the renowned venture capital experts at Plug & Play, Innovation Park will host dynamic pitch sessions across all four days of the show. This is an indispensable chance to engage with the future of innovation and explore collaboration opportunities that can shape the industry landscape.”

As with the 2024 show, people who register are being asked to print their badges at home and bring them to the event. There was a bit of fuss around that (I was among the fussy), but I was there the day before the show opened and just had my badge re-printed on-site (as the one coming off my B&W home office printer looked like crap). I saw some industry friends with home-printed badges that looked equally shabby, but unless you were an exhibitor, it really didn’t matter. Lotsa people, particularly end-users who might be buyers, get in to trade shows and flip their badges around so they can move around with some degree of anonymity.

Pro tip for people going for the first time – there is a mezzanine level of the venue that has a fraction of the crowd just below, airport-style moving sidewalks and washrooms that see nowhere the foot traffic. There is little or no food up there, but there are places to sit and some degree of calm. It is a great way to get out of the mayhem for a few minutes.

Registration for ISE 2025 is open here and if you don’t have lodgings booked and don’t know where to stay, the show has teamed up again with accommodation specialist bnetwork.

If you’ve not been, there are those who stay out by the venue, and use taxis or the excellent subway system to get around, and those like me who stay in the central area, or in other less touristy and busy areas. The downsides of staying out by the venue is it has about 1% of the visual charm of the rest of the city, and hotels, as is the case just about everywhere, ding guests with premium rates tied to proximity.

The last couple of years, the show has provided free metro pass cards to registered attendees, a nice perk the city probably covers or subsidizes to reduce taxi congestion. That’s not mentioned on the ISE 2025 site, so I don’t know if that’s back. But a four-day pass is 33 EU (about $36), so it’s not a biggie if you need to buy your own. If you plan to stay away from the venue, and use the subway, I’d advise staying in an area that offers a relatively uncomplicated ride. You don’t want to book by a subway station and then discover getting to the venue involves 27 stops and three changes.

As mentioned previously, there WILL be a digital signage industry mixer at ISE once again – associated again with the global Digital Signage Awards. Same venue, and once again on the Monday night eve of the show. I have ONE sponsor slot left, so contact me if your company wants to get some profile at the most in-demand networking event that week for the digital signage crowd.