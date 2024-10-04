NC Auto Dealer Uses Service Counter Menu Display To Show How Its Fees Match Up With Competitors

October 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Digital menu boards are mostly associated with the quick service restaurant business, but they can also be used effectively by other kinds of products and services businesses – like auto dealers.

I’ve seen numerous menus in dealerships showing services, fees and promotions. I don’t think I have seen this, though – a dealer in North Carolina that has a mildly cheeky chart behind the service counter that compares its fees to those of competing companies in the area.

I am not sure, however, what’s going on with the right-hand display, which has weather icons overlaying the diesel truck services menu???

The menu board system is from a company called Digital Dealership System.