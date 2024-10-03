How Do You Market An Important But Profoundly Dull CMS Feature? Make A Disco Song About It.

October 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Quite regularly now I get emails from companies with press releases about how their software platform has adopted some security protocol or completed some certification process. While that stuff is VERY important, it doesn’t make for the most compelling posts.

And it is also pretty hard for the company to market effectively.

Which brings me to the UK company embed signage and Drew Harding, the company’s Head of Product, who has knocked out an “upbeat dance track about ISO audits” using an AI music platform called Suno, adding a supporting video with captions.

This was Harding’s admittedly silly way of letting the industry and clients know embed now has ISO 27001:2022 certification: “Serious about security … not so much about this.”

I think this clever (it got my attention).

Being a cheeky idiot, I of course had to try this out.

I got a Suno account and about two minutes later I had a Norwegian death metal song about device management in digital signage. It is required that you stick out your tongue as far as possible while listening, and also do the devil’s horn thing with your index and pinkie finger.

Rock on.