StratosMedia Adds TLS Authentication To Its Platform’s Security Measures

October 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I am wading into a thick patch of technical weeds here, and already feeling stuck, so will mostly just relay word that the Australia-based CMS software firm StratosMedia has added on to its stack of security measures with a certificate-based authentication measure called TLS.

This kind of security measure uses certificates to verify the identity of devices on a network, which in the context of digital signage would mean media playback devices like PCs.

It is commonly used in sectors like government and finance, where network security is a top priority and digital signage projects tend to be led by IT people, and not by business communicators and marketers whose general idea of security measures wouldn’t extend much beyond knowing PASSWORD is not a great security password.

StratosMedia says the first client using this authentication method is a government-owned rail provider.

This is not an area I know much about, but what I do know is the people leading and making decisions on larger/enterprise digital signage rollouts tend more and more to be from IS/IT departments, and their questions are more about network security and stability than they are about the UX or scheduling efficiency.

It may well be the case that if the operating system and devices proposed for an enterprise deployment don’t support this sort of thing, the solution might be ruled out and the job lost.