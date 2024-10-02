StratosMedia Adds TLS Authentication To Its Platform’s Security Measures
October 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes
I am wading into a thick patch of technical weeds here, and already feeling stuck, so will mostly just relay word that the Australia-based CMS software firm StratosMedia has added on to its stack of security measures with a certificate-based authentication measure called TLS.
This kind of security measure uses certificates to verify the identity of devices on a network, which in the context of digital signage would mean media playback devices like PCs.
StratosMedia says the first client using this authentication method is a government-owned rail provider.
This is not an area I know much about, but what I do know is the people leading and making decisions on larger/enterprise digital signage rollouts tend more and more to be from IS/IT departments, and their questions are more about network security and stability than they are about the UX or scheduling efficiency.
Leave a comment