Kitcast Goes Enterprise With V2 Of Its Apple TV-centric CMS Platform

October 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I get emails all the time from software companies saying they’ve released version 3.1.2a of their platform and I tend to ignore them … because if I write about one, I kinda feel obligated to write about them all. Which would consume my days and see readers slipping into comas

However, I will write about genuinely major releases, like the V2 release the CMS software firm Kitcast has just announced.

This Silicon Valley company with deep Ukrainian ties is most known as being THE guys who focus on Apple TV as their primary playback device. Other companies like Carousel include Apple TVs among supported devices, but Kitcast primarily markets their platform as Digital Signage Software for Apple TV.

There is a what’s new page that goes through things here, but CEO Egor Belenkov also provided a summary of key features:

Though Apple TV is the company’s calling card, Kitcast is also now looking at adding support for other device and operating systems, like Android.

