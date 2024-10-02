Kitcast Goes Enterprise With V2 Of Its Apple TV-centric CMS Platform

October 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I get emails all the time from software companies saying they’ve released version 3.1.2a of their platform and I tend to ignore them … because if I write about one, I kinda feel obligated to write about them all. Which would consume my days and see readers slipping into comas

However, I will write about genuinely major releases, like the V2 release the CMS software firm Kitcast has just announced.

This Silicon Valley company with deep Ukrainian ties is most known as being THE guys who focus on Apple TV as their primary playback device. Other companies like Carousel include Apple TVs among supported devices, but Kitcast primarily markets their platform as Digital Signage Software for Apple TV.

There is a what’s new page that goes through things here, but CEO Egor Belenkov also provided a summary of key features:

Enterprise-Ready Features: Kitcast offers enterprise-level functionality, including zero-touch mass deployment, Single Sign-On (SSO), and advanced user management, ensuring reliability at any scale.

Kitcast offers enterprise-level functionality, including zero-touch mass deployment, Single Sign-On (SSO), and advanced user management, ensuring reliability at any scale. API : Kitcast API allows customers to create custom integrations with 3rd party applications, offering enhanced flexibility and control.

: Kitcast API allows customers to create custom integrations with 3rd party applications, offering enhanced flexibility and control. Groups for Simplified Screen Managemen t: Easily organize screens with the new sidebar, allowing users to manage screens by groups and subgroups or organize them with tags for simplified navigation.

t: Easily organize screens with the new sidebar, allowing users to manage screens by groups and subgroups or organize them with tags for simplified navigation. Drag and Drop Built-in Widgets : Effortlessly integrate various content sources into playlists, including social media feeds, calendars, weather, TikTok, TED Talks, or HTML5 websites.

: Effortlessly integrate various content sources into playlists, including social media feeds, calendars, weather, TikTok, TED Talks, or HTML5 websites. AI-Powered Content Creation : Create stunning designs in seconds. Select a video or static background, add your message, and let the AI craft the perfect layout.

: Create stunning designs in seconds. Select a video or static background, add your message, and let the AI craft the perfect layout. Unlimited Media Library : Enjoy flexible media management with unlimited cloud storage. Easily connect to Dropbox or Google Drive for seamless media access.

: Enjoy flexible media management with unlimited cloud storage. Easily connect to Dropbox or Google Drive for seamless media access. Easy Playlist Management : Switch between and create new playlists effortlessly with side navigation that makes content control simple.

: Switch between and create new playlists effortlessly with side navigation that makes content control simple. Flexible Scheduling: Schedule and modify content from anywhere using smart playlists. Loop content weekly or choose specific dates for tailored delivery with automated expiration.

Though Apple TV is the company’s calling card, Kitcast is also now looking at adding support for other device and operating systems, like Android.