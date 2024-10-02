Giant 62-Foot Tall W Made From LED Greets Visitors To WWE’s New HQ

October 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The ability to create shapes that aren’t just flat rectangles has always been a big selling advantage of LED displays, and that advantage really gets pushed here with a truly giant 62-foot high letter W made from custom LED cabinets in the new Stamford, CT headquarters of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The fully custom display is 67 feet wide and 62 feet high, with 3,070 LED panels in 192 unique shapes.

The big W inside the curtain wall glass-faced lobby uses 4.4mm pitch LED, incorporating 27 structural cabinets and 76 LED cabinets, connected by more than two miles of cabling and powered by 600+ power supplies. It can push 6,500 nits, so battling direct sunlight is a non-issue.

The design, manufacture and installation was all done by Sacramento-based i5LED.

The design, says the company, featured a non-rectangular logo shape with no parallel lines, requiring a fully custom display spanning 67 feet wide and 62 feet high. This unique shape created significant engineering hurdles, as the panels had to be custom fabricated to match the contours of the WWE logo. Additionally, ensuring structural integrity was critical due to the sheer size and complexity of the installation. The project demanded extreme precision and coordination to guarantee both performance and durability.

There are more big wall and ribbon displays inside, though those are not from i5LED.