Videotel Launches Its Most Powerful Little Digital Signage Media Player To date

October 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

San Diego-based Videotel Digital has started marketing what the company calls its most powerful media player to date – a little Android box with a lot of RAM and a pair of HDMI outputs to drive two separate or sync’d content streams.

The new VP92+ is also interactive-ready for any of Videotel dozen touch or touch-less peripherals. The units come standard with 64GB of RAM and ARM’s Quad-core G52-2EE processor, and can play 4K video at 60fps.

The players have free embedded CMS software, as well as optional, subscription-based Studio Web and Studio Pro software that presumably would be used for more involved jobs.

“The VP92+ is the most powerful and fasted st 4K industrial grade media player we’ve ever introduced in our 44-year history. It is feature-rich, flexible, reliable, and appropriate for a variety of industry sector applications,” says Lisa Schneider, Videotel’s EVP of Sales Marketing.

The units have a two-year warranty, and purchases include free technical support via chat or with a real live person.